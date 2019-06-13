Speech to Text for Capital Murder Suspect in Court

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

also wanted in florida! a man accused in a murder in march ... hobbles into court on crutches. turns out marcus mccarver was shot the day police believe he killed austin rich. waay 31's sydney martin was in court and learned how police linked him to the crime. sydney? dan, najahe - a huntsville police investigator testified on the stand today that blood evidence left at brixworth apartments matched marcus mccarver and that's why he's now arrested for the murder. mccarver admitted he was there when the shooting happened..but has given police different stories about what he was doing there and why he was shot. we learned today in court mccarver knew rich because the two sold drugs together. mccarver told investigators he was at rich's girlfriends apartment to collect a drug debt when the shooting happened. that's when mccarver was shot by rich's girlfriend. mccarver immediately fled to montgomery and went to a hospital down there to get treatment. and told investigators he disposed of clothes along with the gun he had. mccarver's attorney said he plans on on saying his client isn't guilty of murder because the shooting happened in self-defense...and it's still unclear if his clients gun or the victim's gun is the one that delivered the fatal bullet. "my client at least in his second statement said that there was a struggle over the weapon at the doorway. obviously there is a drug deal. it's all about drug deals going on and drug debt. we can talk all around it but that's what it was." you may recall, demorris lauderdale was originally charged with capital murder. but those charges were later dropped when police realized he was hours away. it's unclear why rich's girlfriend identified lauderdale as the shooter in a photo line-up. police told us she never told them she knew him. the judge found probable cause in the case and sent it to the grand jury. gardner told us he plans on asking his client be granted bond because he has been in jail without it since his arrest. live in huntsville sm waay 31