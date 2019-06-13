Speech to Text for Florence Pride Controversy

new at six-- the l-g-b-t-q community in the shoals is upset after they believe the city of florence wronged them. this video was sent to waay 31 by a viewer. you can see florence crews washing away rainbow patterned paint off of a crosswalk-- only minutes after it was painted. waay 31's breken terry talked with both the city and members of the l-g-b-t-q community to get both sides of the story. i am here on mobile street in downtown florence where members of the lgbtq community had just painted a rainbow over this crosswalk, moments later it was washed away. the florence mayor tells me what they did is illegal and they don't allow any group to paint cross walks. perdea-- we just wanted to get people hyped up about gay pride month. holt- some of it still hasn't come up. we haven't been able to get it up and we just say no to all of those and we will continue to say no. florence mayor steve holt told waay 31 a city ordinance prevents anyone from painting on streets or crosswalks, unless they get permission from the city. that's why city officials immediately washed away the painted rainbow. holt- the police department called the fire department and they came and washed it off but there are still some remnants there. waay 31 did learn "equality shoals" did apply for a permit to paint the crosswalk for gay pride month-- but that request was denied. holt- we don't sense that there was any miscommunicatio n on our part we made it pretty clear that it was denied. pereda- we thought we were following the law as we were lead to believe by florence city council members as we learn more we will let everyone know. mathew preda--- the president of equality shoals says they took their request to the florence city council-- and thought they were in the clear with the project-- but mayor holt says that wasn't the case. holt- they really didn't ask for a vote and no vote was taken. look live tag: the mayor said they do not plan on pursuing any criminal charges against members of the group for painting the crosswalk. in florence bt waay31. equality shoals told waay 31 they are working on a resolution to this issue and will release more information and statements in the future. the city of florence approved the permit for their plaza