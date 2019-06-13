Speech to Text for Body Search at Wheeler Lake

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

be ok. new details at six-- tonight waay 31 spoke with a man who was on wheeler lake who saw rescue crews bring in the body. the search for a missing boater was entering its second day-- before a fisherman spotted the body of derek lane early this morning. he saw it on the athens side of wheeler lake. waay 31s sierra phillips has been at the lake all day-- talking with people about what happened. this morning it didn't take long for crews to say the search was over-- after a fisherman found the body of derek lane. now-- i talked two people today-- one who says he's the fisherman that found the body-- and another who said he just hopes this brings the family closure. mcabbe- "they come pull up the police and everybody....all the sudden they had a body bag." joseph mcabbe told me he watched as crews searched for the body of 56 year old derek lane. mcabbe- "two days...two days now." lane either jumped or fell into wheeler lake tuesday night and never resurfaced. officials searched starting wednesday morning. thursday morning- mcabbe says he saw the end of that search as lane's body was taken to shore. mcabbe- "i told them praise god and thank you jesus for finding that body." rescue crews say it was a fisherman who found the body. i talked with that man-- raymond dougherty says he was the one to first spot the body in the water. dougherty- "it kind of ruined my day....you know...but everything worked out for the best." both dougherty and mcabbe told me they're just glad the search is over. dougherty- "the family can go ahead and have closure....and that was a good thing" mcabbe- "they wanted to find that body just so the family could have some peace." in limestone county, sierra phillips, waay31 news. tonight