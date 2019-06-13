Speech to Text for Limestone Meth Stabbing

new at six - a limestone county man is recovering after being stabbed multiple times while doing yard work! thanks for joining us tonight -- i'm najahe sherman and i'm dan shaffer. police say they arrested - terry fralix, junior - when they found him walking down a highway covered in blood. waay 31's scottie kay has reaction from neighbors about the bizarre attack. a man seen walking down highway 99 here, covered in blood, was arrested after deputies say he stabbed one of his neighbors. now, a community is on edge as there's no clear motive behind the crime. serenity arteaga, lives nearby "it's crazy! that's not something you would normally hear around here in this little town. it's just out-of-the-blue random." that was serenity arteaga's reaction when she learned one of her neighbors was stabbed while working in his yard. according to the limestone county sheriff's office, the man was stabbed several times in the back and necknot far from arteaga's home. serenity arteaga, lives nearby "you're out doing yard work and doing your house work. you don't expect someone to come up to you and attack you." it's unclear what led up to the stabbing, but deputies tell waay 31 terry fralix was high on meth when it happened. they arrested him shortly after the attack, as he walked down highway 99. serenity arteaga, lives nearby "drugs can completely alter a person's state of mind. i grew up seeing that myself. it can completely change their demeanor and make them mean, and turn them into heartless people." one neighbor i spoke with says it could've easily been her, as she works in her yard frequently. peggy mansell, lives nearby "all day long! in and out, all day long." arteaga says her young daughter is outside with her often, and the bizarre attack will have her keeping an eye out for the community. serenity arteaga, lives nearby "it really does make you want to be more aware. you have to watch your neighbors. 'is something like this going to happen to me?' it's not just one person, it's the concern for our children as well." reporting in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news fralix was charged with assault and is being held in the limestone county jail on a 50-thousand