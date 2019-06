Speech to Text for Elderly woman accidentally drove into Dollar General in Tanner

a breaking news update tonight out of limestone county.. an elderly woman ran into a dollar general in tanner! the car's been removed -- and now we're getting a clear look at the damage! waay 31's kody fisher is there now -- kody what does it look like?