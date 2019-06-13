Speech to Text for Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering will be free for students

we have new details this afternoon about the new cyber tech academy coming to huntsville. the first of its kind school will open next year, and will be free. waay-31s alexis scott shows us how it will attract students from across the state. no location has been announced yet for the magnet school. but senator orr tells me north alabama is breeding the smartest and brightest students in the country... making it the perfect place. senator arthur orr, president of board of trustees "we are a leader and we need to do it right, and do it well and not only make huntsville madison county proud of us, but the whole state of alabama ," senator arthur orr is on the board of trustees for the alabama school of cyber technology and engineering. he told me there is no other program like this in the state. the school's mission will be about all things technology like what they focus on at steam works in huntsville. this program allows for students to get a first hand look at science, tech, engineering, arts and math. employees there tell me it's important for kids to have that opportunity. karl liggin, works at steam "gonna put that in front of them and be able to go hey, you can do this, this is here, this exists out in the world, come and do it," karl liggins is all for the new magnet program and says this is a huge step in the right direction. he believes this will be a state of the art school but hopes students understand it won't be easy. karl liggin, works at steam "a lot of the time the only way that you're going to get good, get proficient and become an expert at them is having the opportunities to fail at them and still be able to grow," senator orr says the goal is to make the cyber tech school free, including the dorms. he says the board wants to attract students from all over, not just here in the rocket city. senator arthur orr, president of board of trustees "we envision not just a another alabama magnet school, we envision a world class institution," senator orr told me the school plans to open in august of 20-20. he says a big announcement is coming later this month ... we might find out where in huntsville it will be built. the school will take 10th and 11th graders for the first year ... and expand to 7th through 12th grade in the coming years.