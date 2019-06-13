Speech to Text for Guardrail to be installed on Cherry Tree Road in Gurley after dangerous crashes

safety improvements are coming to a road in gurley after a series of dangerous crashes . guardrails will soon be installed along cherry tree road near cave hollow road and horse cove road. waay 31' sydney martin shows us why the barrier is needed. brian largen lives in madison county "sometimes safety can be an issue." brian largen lives in madison county and told me he drives along cherry tree road that connects highway 4-31 and us 72. he's relieved to hear safety improvements are planned. brian largen lives in madison county " with the shoulders and the embankment being so steep and sometimes when you pass equipment like that in a rural area safety can be an issue if the road is not wide enough." madison county commissioner craig hill told me 19 wrecks have happened in the past three years. 2 of those were deadly. guardrails will now be built near two of the bridges to keep drivers on the road. craig hill madison county commission, "the bridge end was hit about a year and a half ago in an accident when a lady hit it middle of the day one day, clear sunny day and she hit the bridge end into the creek, and she was lucky." largen tells us he's dad to teen drivers .. and safe roads are important. brian largen lives in madison county "it's a lot easier to fix a the new guardrails will cost about 100,000 thousand dollars.... with the alabama department of transportation picking up the majority of the tab.