Northwest Shoals Community College starts new skilled trade program

a new program at northwest shoals community college gives students jobs in their trade - in a unique partnership with big name businesses. waay 31's breken terry shows us how it paves the way for their futures, while supplying industries with skilled workers. im here at northwest shoals community college where 19 students just signed with 12 local industry businesses. one student told me this is the best opportunity he has had. danielowicz- they've given me every opportunity and i am going to take full advantage of it. northwest shoals community college student kirkland danielowicz is one in 19 students to be a part of the federation for advanced manufacturing education program, also known as fame. danielowicz- to say it plainly i am thrilled. it's the best opportunity i've ever had. this is how the program works. students go through rigorous interviews with big name companies like north american lighting, tasus, and forsythe and long engineering. once students are selected by the local companies they will continue their schooling but begin working in their industry and can make up to $33,000. danielowicz- you work for them and they pay you while you're in school and that allows you to pay off your tuition while you're in school and you don't have to worry about any debt once you're out and you come out with a bunch of qualifications and the potential for having a job when you come out. as each student went and signed with their companies. it was danielowicz's turn. signing with forsythe and long engineering. he said he's been working under their maintenance manager. danielowicz- forsythe and long has treated me very well. i went in with almost no experience. the engineering company says the fame program is fulfilling their need for skilled workers like danielowicz. jones- this part of the workforce is retiring and we just feel like this is a huge need in our area right now and were just so excited northwest shoals has brought this opportunity. look live tag: northwest shoals officials tell me they hope to expand this program in the future. the students will have two full days of schooling a week - and work three days a week at their companies. the students can also work at their own pace during the two year program. the new program at "northwest shoals community college" is just one of the fame programs starting this year in alabama. wallace state in cullman county - as well as gadsden state in etowah county - are also beginning their first programs. the alabama community college system says this expansion is a result of not only industry demand, but also due to the success of the fame program at calhoun. if you would like to know more about the fame program or about any of our other "skilled to work" stories - head over to our website waay tv dot com and click on the skilled to work tab.