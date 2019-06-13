Speech to Text for Body of missing boater recovered in Wheeler Lake

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we're learning more about how the search for a missing boater ended on wheeler lake. troopers say a fisherman found the body of derek lane this morning, near river mile marker 291. i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. waay31s sierra phillips talked to that fisherman and joins us is live at wheeler lake with everything we know so far, sierra? right now this area is the center of a trooper investigation after the body of the missing boater was found near here. today i met with the fisherman who says he was the one who spotted the body. i hadn't even fished 10 minutes when i rounded the curb and saw him....the torso in the water." raymond dougherty says around 8:00 thursday morning he saw a body in wheeler lake while fishing. dougherty- "i knew what it was.....it wasn't fun but i feel like you're put in places for the good of others." troopers say the body found in the water was 56-year-old derek lane- who either jumped or fell in the water tuesday night while boating with a friend. he never resurfaced. officials had been searching since wednesday morning -- taking a break for severe weather wednesday night. dougherty says he's glad he could help loved one's of lane find closure. dougherty - "i really feel that that was why i was sent there this morning." i asked dougherty if he'd fish again-- he told me he would, because this brush with death puts his blessings in perspective. dougherty- "i able to fish whenever i want to....that's a good thing...god blessed me." we are still waiting to find out what led up to lane getting in the water. right now his family is asking for privacy. reporting live in limestone county sierra phillips waay31 news .