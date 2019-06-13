News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Apollo 50
Hometown Heroes
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Apollo 50
Hometown Heroes
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
Video of City of Florence washing Pride paint away
Video of City of Florence washing Pride paint away
Posted: Jun 13, 2019 3:11 PM
Updated: Jun 13, 2019 3:34 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
81°
Hi: 79° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 81°
More Weather
Florence
Scattered Clouds
83°
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 83°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
75°
Hi: 77° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Decatur
Few Clouds
79°
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 79°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
79°
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 79°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Huntsville Police: Cousins murdered teen after failed drug deal
Limestone County sheriff says blood-covered man on meth stabbed neighbor
$38 million project bringing more than 250 luxury apartments to Huntsville
Decatur Parks and Recreation warns of alligator in Tennessee River, near Point Mallard
Body of missing boater recovered in Wheeler Lake
Family: Murdered Tuscumbia man died a hero
Huntsville man killed in early Wednesday crash on U.S. 72
Video captures 'Decatur gator' in Tennessee River near Point Mallard
President Trump announces press secretary Sarah Sanders is leaving the White House
Marshall County man gets $1.5 million bond on meth, pot, gun charges
Community Events