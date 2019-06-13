Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Madison County sheriff charges man with murder after May fight ends in death Full Story

Robbery suspect in elephant hat at Texaco, 4200 Bob Wallace 2

Robbery suspect in elephant hat at Texaco, 4200 Bob Wallace 2

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 3:05 PM
Updated: Jun 13, 2019 3:05 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 81°
Florence
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 83°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 79°
Scottsboro
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events