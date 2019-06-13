Speech to Text for Man found in Wheeler lake

breaking news-- within the last half hour -- rescue crews pm on wheeler lake confirmed they have found a body. let's get straight to waay 31's casey albritton who is live with this new information. i'm here on wheeler lake where crews have been out on the water since about eight this morning. i've been keeping a close eye on these rescue boats...and you can see right over there... this is the area they have been circling for hours.