Speech to Text for Capital murder bond hearing

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

news. happening today -- one of eight men charged in a madison city murder will be in court for a bond hearing. hunter moore is charged with capital murder after he and a group of friends broke into a home on skyline road in madison in an attempt to steal drugs...but the robbery turned deadly when the victims fought back. waay 31's rodneya ross is live at the madison county courthouse with what we could expect to happen today. live greg...alyssa...this has been a complicated case from the beginning with several suspects involved...this morning one of the men...hunter moore... will be back in court for a bond hearing -- he's currently being held without bond. vo the deadly robbery happened on skyline road in may... that's where investigators say moore and seven friends broke into a home to steal drugs... once inside moore ended up shooting the man he had bought marijuana from a few days before...that man survived... in another room...austin holmes...a co-defendant...fata lly stabbed a second man living in the home. detectives say the eight men only got away with an x-box which was later recovered. they tell us there's no indication that there were drugs or money in the home. live investigators testified that moore is the mastermind behind the whole incident...saying he not only planned it but told each of the other seven involved what their roles would be. live in hsv, rr, waay 31 news.