President Sends "Best Wishes" To New Flynn Lawyer

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 7:46 AM
Updated: Jun 13, 2019 7:46 AM
Posted By: Matt Greene

i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --within past 30 minutes --president trump --took to twitter --congratulate the new attorney for former national security advisor michael flynn --sidney powell --has previously urged flynn to withdraw guilty plea --told the hill that flynn would continue to cooperate --also been critical of the investigation into russian interference in 2016 election --"great lawyer" and wished the "good
