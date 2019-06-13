Speech to Text for Search for man in Wheeler lake

happening today-- the search for a missing boater on wheeler lake continues this morning.. searchers say derrick lane was on a boat tuesday night and never made it back to shore. waay 31's casey albritton is live with what we know right now. casey? greg...alyssa... officials are now calling this a recovery effort... divers and sonar equipment are being used in the water. and due to weather conditions wednesday afternoon, the search had to be suspended. police say two men in their 50s were out on a boat on wheeler lake tuesday night... 56-year-old derrick lane either jumped or fell into the water... and never made it back to the dock. on wednesday, investigators searched around the dock where everything happened... officials say the water is about 13 feet deep in that area. morgan county rescue squad is sending out divers to search. limestone search and rescue, rogersville police department, limestone county sheriff's office are also helping look for the man officials say they will resume the search this morning... and they will continue looking as long as conditions are safe. live in limestone county casey albritton,