School district auctioning off old vehicles

years in prison if convicted. new at ten. right now, you can set a bid for a used car and help out huntsville city schools at the same time! the school system is hosting an auction today through sunday at milton frank stadium. waay-31s alexis scott shows us all the surplus items up for grabs. you can place a bid on any one of the 27 vehicles here.... and if you placed the highest one, you buy a car today and help a huntsville city school tomorrow. leontrelle harris, district assest management coordinator "we always try to reuse things that we;ve purchased, then we want to try to recycle them if we have no real use for them, but the lat thing we'll do is we'll try to sell it and that's what this auction is," leontrelle harris is the asset manager for huntsville city schools. he's been heading this auction for 6 years now. he told me the cars on this lot have served their purpose for the district, and he hopes they can help someone else now. you can place a bid on any car here, and come sunday, if you are the highest bidder, the car is yours. the money will go straight into a general fund. leontrelle harris, district assest management coordinator "we include books, it can be for supplies needed across the schools like toilet paper and paper towels, and soap and educational supplies... all sorts of things," harris told me there is an auction every month, every year. they sell things from cars to calculators! the auctions have brought in more than a million dollars for the district. harris calls it a win win. leontrelle harris, district assest management coordinator "not only do they get a great deal, so does the school district. we actually get money to support our programs," the auction will be located here and online for the next 4 days. if you miss this one, there will be another one next month. reporting in huntsville, alexis scott, waay-31 news. as of today, harris told us they already have more than 44-thousand dollars in bids. the lowest bid for cars starts at six hundred dollars. if you want to see what's being sold, head to waay tv dot com and click on this story.