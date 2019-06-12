Speech to Text for Property owners call rental ordinance unnecessary

new at ten... a new rental ordinance to tighten regulations for property owners and renters is looking more likely in the city of huntsville. thanks for joining us tonight... i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. waay 31's kody fisher was at a city council work session tonight...where the need for a new ordinance was discussed. he's live downtown... kody... when could this new ordinance go into effect? right now there is no timeline for when this ordinance would be created or what exactly it would entail... but city council president devyn keith told me he is going to start working on it... one man who owns several properties in huntsville told me he doesn't think the city needs it... last year, the city of huntsville saw a 5 year peak in code violations...with over ninety-seven hundred... which prompted concerns over rental properties and property owners who weren't keeping their homes up to code... drew james owns several homes... and rents them out... he says a few repeat offenders created the concern... drew james/landlord "bad apple spoils it for everybody, you know how that goes." the statistics show a vast majority of the violations were for overgrown grass... but 12 percent of the violations were for standard housing code violations... michelle jordan/director of planning city of huntsville "chipping or peeling paint, a gutter that's not aligned properly, steps leading up to the house that need some attention." fifty-eight percent of those types of violations came from rental properties... and only 68 percent of housing code violations were brought up to code in 2018... one realtor in huntsville tells me there are a lot of investors buying up houses in the area... leading to more renters... she says this issue boils down to educating those groups... cindi peters-tanner/realtor "those tenants need to be informed about what their rights are and the property owners need to be prepared to maintain their properties." right now... homeowners can face fines... and even jail time... if they don't fix up homes to meet city code... that is one reason why james does not support a possible new ordinance... drew james/landlord "i'm just not really for that right now. i think it's unnecessary." right now... the community development department for the city has 12 inspectors to cover 218 square miles... the director of planning for the city told me the department could always have more help... but shied away from saying the city needs a new rental ordinance... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31