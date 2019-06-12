Clear

Treating Inmates at Huntsville Hospital

A new agreement between Huntsville Hospital and the Madison County Sheriff's Office will save taxpayers money.

a new agreement between huntsville hospital and the madison county sheriff's office-- that's designed to save you money! today-- madison county commissioners approved a deal where the sheriff's office will pay the hospital a fixed rate for inmates who receive hospital services. sheriff's officials say medical treatment is its biggest expense-- and it comes from taxpayer money kevin turner - madison county sheriff "people have heard about the high cost in jail over all the years, and this is part of it. the medical expenses we pay out each year is a very large amount" the new deal means the sheriff's office will pay 2,500 dollars per day for each inmate in the hospital-- meaning taxpayers
