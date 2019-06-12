Speech to Text for Hillwood Shooting Suspect in Court

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

cause of death has been determined. a teenager accused of murdering a woman during a drug deal appeared in court today. investigators believejaylen draper shot and killed sam coyner. we learned draper and his cousin - joseph earls - took turns firing the same gun at coyner. the shooting came after draper and his friends tried to buy drugs with counterfeit money back in april. prosecutors say coyner's family has faith in the system. "they understand the system works slowly but it does work for the most part, but none of this is going to bring their daughter back." the case now heads to the grand jury.