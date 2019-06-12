Clear

Hillwood Shooting Suspect in Court

Teenager accused of murdering a woman during a drug deal appeared in court today.

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 6:52 PM
Updated: Jun 12, 2019 6:52 PM
Posted By: Jalyn Ignont

Speech to Text for Hillwood Shooting Suspect in Court

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

cause of death has been determined. a teenager accused of murdering a woman during a drug deal appeared in court today. investigators believejaylen draper shot and killed sam coyner. we learned draper and his cousin - joseph earls - took turns firing the same gun at coyner. the shooting came after draper and his friends tried to buy drugs with counterfeit money back in april. prosecutors say coyner's family has faith in the system. "they understand the system works slowly but it does work for the most part, but none of this is going to bring their daughter back." the case now heads to the grand jury.
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 81°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events