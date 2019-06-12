Speech to Text for Madison Hwy 72 Deadly Pedestrian Crash

new information-- a man hit and killed while walking on highway 72 in madison county-- was hit by multiple cars. the coroner gave us that information just minues ago. troopers say 58 year old robert freeman was walking near mile marker 104 around midnight. he was hit by one car, and run over by others. waay 31's steven dilsizian went out to the scene where neighbors are concerned about safety. martin smith - lives off of u.s. highway 72e "i've been out here for over 13 years and i've never once heard of a pedestrian get hit on this part of the highway... especially at that time of night" martin smith lives steps away from the area of highway 72 east where robert freeman was struck by a car and killed. state troopers said the 58-year old was walking in the highway, not to the side, when he was hit by a passing car. other vehicles passing by hit freeman as well. madison county coroner tyler berryhill says the man died from multiple blunt force injuries from the first car. smith says he almost got hit once himself. take sot: martin smith - lives off of u.s. highway 72e "i almost got hit by an 18 wheeler, it was at dark and he was traveling down this road without his lights on. and i looked both ways to cross the road" i asked state troopers what the man was doing out there in the middle of the night and if they believe he was under the influence. they have not answered my question and said the crash is under investigation. smith hopes this is an eye-opener to everyone that drives or walks near the highway. take sot: martin smith - lives off of u.s. highway 72e "you gotta make sure all 4 lanes are clear before you cross this highway, it is very dangerous, and you gotta be aware of your surroundings" in hsv - sd - waay31 news. the madison county coroner said no autopsy will be performed as the cause of death has been determined. the madison county coroner said no autopsy will be performed as the