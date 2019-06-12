Speech to Text for Body Recovery Effort at Wheeler Lake

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new details - about an hour ago the search for a man who jumped - or fell - last night into wheeler lake was called off for the day. crews were at the scene in limestone county, near motter lane, around 5:00 this morning. the sheriff's office tells us - derrick lane - and a friend were boating last night, when he either jumped or fell in. waay 31's breken terry is live with more on these search efforts and how deadly the water has been this year in north alabama. breken? i am here on wheeler lake just a few docks down from where derek lane went in. because these waters are so rough they called off the search early. this could be the fourth death in boating-related accidents this season, and it's not even officially summer. floyd west told waay31 scenes like this one on wheeler lake are happening too often in alabama's waters. west- i have not heard of this many boating accidents in a long time but we've had a lot of boating accidents just here lately with people getting killed. in may a sail boat hit a powerline near point mallard in decatur sending four people to the hospital. days later a 12 year old died at smith lake in cullman county after being hit by a boat. and just last weekend a mother and her five year daughter were killed on wilson lake near shoals creek bridge in a boat collision. marine police tell us derrick lane was not wearing his life jacket tuesday night. pate- wear your life jacket that would have number one.. we would not be looking for someone if there was a life jacket on. at least two of these accidents happened at night. pate- operating at night is totally different than operating during the day. you can't see as well and that seems when we have collisions happening here and there. west told us it's a heart breaking scene to watch crews search for the latest victim. he hopes others will be more aware of the dangers the water can have. west- west- wear your life jackets. you know they make these boats now that run 70 or 80 mph. and you are gonna have to be careful out there on that water cause if you hit some bad water you're gonna have problems. officials tell me they will be back out here tomorrow at 8 am to continue searching for derek lane. breken terry waay 31 news.