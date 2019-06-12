Speech to Text for New HPD Training Facility

this story. big changes ahead for huntsville police and firefighters. they're getting a new multi- million dollar training academy! right now - the two departments share the old johnson high school off winchester road. but soon they'll move across town to triana boulevard near the arsenal. waay 31's sydney martin learned why the facility is needed. captain dewayne mccarver, huntsville police "as far as police and fire training we tend to use whatever is available in the city.' that's what brought huntsville police and fire and rescue to the old johnson high school more than two years ago.. now, captain dewayne mccarver who's in charge of the police department's training said they'll get an academy that's built to accommodate their needs. captain dewayne mccarver, huntsville police "it's a little bit inefficient. there is really too much space to work well and for us to be good stewards of the public's money we need to find a way to be more efficient of the public's money." the new academy will be built with classrooms for both the fire and police departments along with training fields for officers, firefighters and the department's k-9 unit. captain mccarver told me the two departments will continue to share an academy because it's crucial to their success on calls. captain dewayne mccarver, huntsville police "we train with fire all time. we work together on how to respond to maybe an active shooting situation maybe where the police would get their handle the confrontation but then we all have to work together to care for the injured and make sure we have a very timely response. mccarver told me the academy is not only used to train incoming cadets..but every officer on the force and the classrooms are used year round. captain dewayne mccarver, huntsville police "the state of alabama requires 12 hours a year per officer, but our department we do 40 hours." syd, "huntsville police said the first phase of the new training facility which includes classrooms should open in the summer of 2020. in huntsville sm waay 31 news." the rest of the project is expected to take a few more the rest of the project is expected to take a few more years to complete as funding becomes available. the old johnson high school won't go unused once police and fire move. it's being renovated into a multi-million dollar community center for north huntsville - called the johnson legacy complex.