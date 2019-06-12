Clear

Missing Boater Near Athens

Recovery underway for missing boater.

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 12:07 PM
Updated: Jun 12, 2019 12:07 PM
Posted By: Tremaine Davis

happening right now- a recovery effort continues this half hour for a possible drowning victim in limestone county... authorities are searching parts of wheeler lake where the man reportedly jumped or fell out of a boat last night... waay 31s casey albritton has been on the scene all morning. casey what else do we know?
