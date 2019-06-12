Clear

Japan's Prime Minister Lands in Iran

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 7:35 AM
happen at three. i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --within past 15 minutes --japan prime minister shinzo abe arrived in tehran --to ease us-iran tensions --first japanese premier to visit since 1979 islamic revolution --tensions high between tehran and washington --president donald trump's decision a year ago to withdraw from iran's 2015 nuclear
