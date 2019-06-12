Speech to Text for Jaylon Draper Preliminary Hearing

happening today -- a man charged with murder will appear before a madison county judge for a preliminary hearing today. police say jaylon draper murdered a woman in a drug deal in april. waay 31's rodneya ross is live now with what we can expect today. live alyssa...jaylon draper is charged with capital murder for his involvment in the murder and today he'll face a judge not only for his preliminary hearing but for a bond hearing as well. vo huntsville police say jaylon draper and joseph earls shot and killed 19-year- old samantha coyner in april. they say coyner, her boyfriend, and another friend met up with four other men on south parkway for a drug deal. an investigator with huntsville police testified that one of the other men with draper and earls tried to give coyner and her boyfriend fake 100 dollar bills so they told the group the deal was off and began to leave the scene. the group of four men then followed coyner's car and shot into it hitting coyner. she was taken to the hospital where she later died. live the investigator testified that both draper and earls fired a weapon into coyner's vehicle. earls has already been in court for his preliminary hearing...and draper will have his this morning. live in hsv, rr, waay