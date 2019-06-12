Clear

Search for Missing Boater

Authorities search for boater to continue.

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 7:29 AM
Updated: Jun 12, 2019 7:29 AM
Posted By: Tremaine Davis

Speech to Text for Search for Missing Boater

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new information on a boating incident in limestone county. right now, authorities say one person is missing... you are taking a look at crews searching for the missing person.. it happened on wheeler lake near athens.. the search was stopped over night but will resume this morning.. waay 31's casey albritton is live on motter drive in limestone county with what we know right now. casey?
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 67°
Scottsboro
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events