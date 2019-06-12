Speech to Text for Wednesday Fast Cast

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. this morning we begin with waay 31's casey albritton. rogersville police are looking for a man who went missing late last night. officials say there was a boat incident on wheeler lake and two people were on board, but one man was not found. investigators are sending out divers and using sonar equipment to continue looking. the search will resume at 7am. rodneya. a man charged with capital murder will be before a madison county judge this morning. vo huntsville police say jaylon draper and joseph earls shot and killed samantha coyner in april after a drug deal gone wrong. they say a third man with draper and earls tried to pay coyner and her companions with fake 100 dollar bills so they called the deal off. that led to draper and earls firing into coyners vehicle. she died from her injuries. draper will have his preliminary hearing this morning. alyssa... lanes are now back open on governors drive this morning after crews started repaving work overnight...wor k is expected to start again tonight and 6 and run until about 6 am tomorrow. happening today, marshall county commissioners are set to talk about the approval of the bid award for the jail's roof repair. one commissioner told waay 31 the improvement is projected to cost over 100- thousand dollars. the white house says president trump plans to deploy 1 thousand additional troops to poland. u.s. officials say an announcement on the deployment is expected today. currently, 45 hundred u.s. troops have had a rotational presence in poland. today marks the third anniversary of the pulse nightclub shooting. 49 people were killed and another 53 were injured in 2016. at the time, it was the deadliest mass shooting in history and the worst attack on gay people in the u.s. lawmakers are