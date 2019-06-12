Clear

A Bond Bigger than Basketball

WAAY 31's Lauren Cavasinni shares the special bond between Westminster Christian Basketball Head Coach Ronnie Stapler and Auston Leslie.

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 12:02 AM
Updated: Jun 12, 2019 12:02 AM
Posted By: Lauren Cavasinni

Speech to Text for A Bond Bigger than Basketball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

auston leslie may be one of the greatest all around athletes to come out of westminster christian. earlier today he signed his letter of intent to play basketball at the university of southern mississippi next year. auston and westminster's head coach ronnie stapler have a special bond, and you could see that today during the signing. "he's just like my second dad basically..."
