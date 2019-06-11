Speech to Text for Local World War II Veterans are now home from Normandy

new details tonight on the world war 2 veterans who were in france for the 75th anniversary of d-day! the veterans arrived at the huntsville international airport monday night. a crowd of people were waiting to welcome them home. the veterans left last week with the forever young senior veterans group to visit the beaches of normandy where they once fought. at the airport one veteran told waay 31 that he expected the beach to look the same as it was 75 years ago. he was surprised to see how much it had changed. it's been 75 years since i've been out the beach, i've been to france but not out at the beach. i was expecting to look like i did 75 years ago and i it made me feel bad. then i got talking to mike, and he said you know it'd be bad if you looked like you did 75 years ago. butted to to look out at the beach and to not see all the ships, and hear all the noise, that's something else. while on the trip, several veterans were interviewed by abc and featured on 'world news tonight.' one of those veterans, harold mcmurran from alabama said he brought some sand home from the beach and it helps him remember everything. mcmurran also said the trip gave him closure. the veterans from north alabama were among the 170 vets who traveled to france for the historic day. all of our coverage leading up to their depature -- and their time in france -- is available online at waay t-v dot com. just search "d-day."