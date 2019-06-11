Speech to Text for Alabama A&M Receives Grant For Hemp Study

refuge. new at 6 -- alabama a and m researchers are trying to figure out how to successfully grow hemp in the state. the college is only one of five universities in the state approved to produce and research the plant. waay 31's steven dilsizian visited their farm to find out why this could be so important. alabama am researchers have planted their first hemp seeds in this field. they tell me by the end of the month, they plan to plant at least 7 different varieties of hemp. take sot: dr. ernst cebert - alabama a&m - plant breeding/genetic s "what varieties will do well in northern alabama and as further down in southern alabama" that's the main question doctor ernst cebert looks to answer as he and his team study hemp... a plant containing less than 0.3 percent of thc., the chemical found in marijuana. dr. cebert says this is the first time in more than half a century that the crop is legally being grown in alabama. he knows the big focus in the industry is on cbd oil... but that's not what he's interested in. take sot: dr. ernst cebert - alabama a&m - plant breeding/genetic s "we on the other hand, for this project and our future project we plan to do, is to focus on the fiber" the group is approved by the state to grow the crop on 5 acres of land in ... they are looking to study a key part of the plant, the stalks. dr. cebert tells me that's where a very strong fiber is found that can be used to make concrete, fuel, and even car parts. but one team member says the lack of research makes the plant a bit of an unknown. they need to first learn how to grow the plant before thinking about it's future uses. take sot: dr. xianyan kuang - alabama a&m researcher "especially in terms of production, in terms of pest management, can even go beyond in terms of economic impact" dr. cebert says alabama farmers are already growing a fiber crop in the form of cotton. hemp could become another cash crop for an industry that could use the help. take sot: dr. ernst cebert - alabama a&m - plant breeding/genetic s "we believe that any farmer already in the cotton business... to enter in another fiber crop... it can be an additional help for them" in hazel green - sd - waay31 news.