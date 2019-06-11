Speech to Text for 06/11/19 Evening Weather

on voyager way. that will happen tomorrow at three. the breezy, pleasant weather of tuesday will take a backseat wednesday as temperatures warm slightly and a few showers and storms develop during the afternoon. an isolated shower or storm is possible before lunchtime, but rain chances are higher during the afternoon and evening. a storm or two can be on the stronger side with gusty wind, heavy rain, and lightning. the greater risk for strong storms will be focused farther to the north in tennessee and kentucky. once the storms dissipate by early thursday, we'll be back to a very pleasant pattern. for both thursday and friday, we'll see a mostly sunny sky and temperatures running below average - in the upper 70s and lower 80s. early morning lows friday actually start in the mid 50s! the heat quickly intensifies saturday with a high near 90 and rain increases in coverage for father's day into the start of next week. in total, expect as much as .75 to 1.50 inches of rain to fall over the next week.