Speech to Text for Repaving Begins On Highway 431/Governors Dr.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening right now - a 5-mile repaving project on governors drive is officially underway after a 48-hour delay. thanks for joining us tonight! i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. the repaving is starting on old big cove road in hampton cove ... going all the way down to bassett street near the medical district. and it couldn't come at a worse time ... while cecil ashburn is closed. waay-31s alexis scott is live to explain to us why crews had this planned all along. alexis? the state says this project couldn't be held off any longer because it's a safety hazard. and even though they knew the city would be closing cecil ashburn, the plan all along was to repave 431 during the closure. matt ross, frequently takes governor's drive "i'm mostly worried about the extra time it's going to add on to the commute everyday when you have an already really packed schedule," matt ross works along highway 4-31 and told me he is not looking forward to the traffic that could be a result of yet another improvement project. a spokeperson for the city of huntsville told me this project has always been planned to start this spring.... even though, we were told back in april, no project would start until cecil ashburn was completed unless there was an emergency. seth burkett, alabama department of transportation "we've been planning on this for awhile and this is the ideal time to do it, right now in the summer time," seth burkett with the alabama department of transportation told me this stretch of 431 was overdue for repaving, even before the cecil ashburn closure. they are putting down a special asphalt mix that allows rainwater to seep directly into the ground instead of sitting on top of the road. they believe this will decrease the amount of accidents when it rains. burkett told me the asphalt is temperature sensitive, so it has to be done at night. he said he and the city worked together to make it as painless as possible ... like doing the work at night, after the rush. seth burkett, alabama department of transportation "it's going to be the middle of the night, so i wouldn't anticipate any kind of extreme delays," burkett told me drivers will still see some delays but not as many since the work is not being done during peak drive times. seth burkett, alabama department of transportation "they could encounter a lane closure anywhere in the project, northbound or southbound," but drivers say at this point, all they can do is hope for is the best. matt ross, frequently takes governor's drive "i hope it's not going to be as bad as i think it is," neither the city of huntsville nor the state gave me a clear answer as to why they didn't tell the public about this, when they announced the cecil ashburn closure. they told me this project has been in the works since late last year. reporting live in huntsville, alexis scott waay-31 news. the state says the repaving project should be finsihed by