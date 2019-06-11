Speech to Text for New Pre-K Classes Coming Next School Year

new at six...alabama is getting 164 new pre-k classes for the upcoming school year. more than forty of those will come here to north alabama. waay 31's sydney martin talked with madison city school leaders about how important expanding pre-k is for the district. syd, "madison city schools told me 18 kids were taken off the pre-k wait list after the district learned they were receiving funding for another class. however, they still have more than 100 kids on the wait list." robby parker, superintendent"t he students that go to madison's first class pre-k outperform student's that don't go to madison first class pre-k." madison city school superintendent robby parker told me nearly 220 students will fill-up the district's first class pre-k program this fall. the program was able to add a class after receiving a grant from the alabama department of early childhood education, but parker said the program would need to nearly double in size to accommodate every family who wants their kid in the program. he told me they started applying for funding for the program in 2014 and that's what's made it all possible. robby parker, superintendent "we started with just a couple of classes. it's grown to 12 now and we've continually applied for more grants." parker said the latest grant is a step in the right direction, but there is still a ways to go until the program is able to get rid of the wait list. robby parker, superintendent" we were hoping the state was going to let us add another one and hopefully we will be able to continue to add until everyone is taken care of." in madison sydney martin waay 31 news. parker said he hopes in the future the pre-k program will be moved into one of the city's current elementary schools so it can be expanded. he explained a new elementary school would be built to accommodate