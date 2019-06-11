Speech to Text for Apartment Development Plan

weeks to monitor it. new information! a 38 million dollar apartment complex project is bringing more than 250 luxury apartments to huntsville. the brand new living space will be located on balch road, just across from madison hospital. this is the third housing project scheduled off of balch road. waay 31's steven dilsizian joins us live now with other details we know about this development. a florence-based development group tells me they plan to break ground in july on this massive project. this project combined with others on balch road will create more than 560 new housing units. take sot: debra wilson - works in madison county "with this area being so government and military heavy, and all the building coming in, new people coming in, i think we're going to need it" debra wilson travels all over madison county as a substitute teacher and says as the county grows, so do the living opportunities. now, a third housing project off of one road is getting ready to break ground. take graphic: 16 and a half acres of land off of balch road will soon transform into high-end, technology-based apartments. james bobo the second is the executive director of the development group and wants this complex to reflect the people of huntsville. he says people can lock and unlock their apartment doors through their phone, and electric car charging stations will be on site. bobo says the housing options need to keep up with the influx of people. take sot: phoner - james bobo ii - bobo development group "you got a lot of demand that's coming in as well with mazda-toyota, bezos' rocket company, fbi, it's just, there's a ton of people moving to huntsville" wilson says more housing options is a positive, but it also has its faults.... take sot: debra wilson - works in madison county "i know what traffic is like and its no fun for anybody" but she says that's a small price to pay for a project that creates new growth in the community. take sot: debra wilson - works in madison county "opportunities for different types of living, restaurants, and for job changers" i'm told the apartment complex is targeting middle income families. doors won't open until 2021. in hsv - sd -