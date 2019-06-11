Speech to Text for City of Huntsville reveals changes to public transportation

minutes ago the city of huntsville revealed changes to the public transportation system... waay 31's kody fisher was there as mayor tommy battle gave the details. kody, how will this impact people? one of the biggest changes for people who ride the bus... is the creation of a saturday fixed route service that will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. buses will also be running later during the week... all the way to 9 p.m.... the bus system is also adding a route to north huntsville... along with a new transit center at the dr. richard showers community center... overall... there will be 131 new bus stops throughout huntsville... and they are taking away 37 segments of routes in the city that people did not use a lot... all of these changes is costing 900 thousand dollars... the city is paying half... and the rest is being paid for by the federal transit administration... his is just the first of five phases of improvement for the transit system... city officials don't know how long it will take to complete all five phases... but they expect the next phase to happen in 2020... or 2021... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news...