Speech to Text for Sheriff: Human skull found in Franklin County is likely that of an adult

a human skull found in franklin county is likely that of an adult. that's the word this afternoon from the sheriff ... as they work to identify the remains found by hikers. thanks for joining us this afternoon. i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. waay31's breken terry shows us what people are saying about the discovery. i am here in the horseshoe bend campground in hodges where the franklin county sheriff tells me a couple of hikers found a human skull across the lake you see here. welch- you don't expect that to be found. chasity welch is the campground manager at horseshoe bend. she says a skull found by hikers wasn't actually found on their property but says they flood every year. welch- a lot of stuff washes up because we flood so much. welch told waay31 a lot of people will walk along the flood zone and find old bottles and anything else that washes up, but monday two hikers discovered a human skull instead. welch- it was in a place where not a lot of people normally go to that's what makes it so good to find old bottles. welch said in all her years of camping and working at horseshoe bend, she doesn't recall someone making such a grisly discovery. welch- i don't think anyone expects that and i don't think they expected to find anything like that. look live tag: the sheriff tells me they have sent the human skull of to be forensically examined he said it could take weeks if not months to get those results back. in franklin co bt waay31 news. the sheriff said a lot people have been speculating on social media about the skull. he wanted to dispel any rumors and wants everyone to just wait until they get forensic results back.