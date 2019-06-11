Speech to Text for Grants for National Children's Advocacy Center, Family Services of North Alabama

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

its research. new at five-- three non- profits in north alabama-- and two in our area-- will receive grants to help child abuse victims. those grants total 1.58 million dollars. the national children's advocacy center will use the money for services in their dekalb, jackson, madison, marshall and morgan county locations. they're hoping to make improvements to several programs including forensic interviews. and family services of north alabama-- located in dekalb and marshall counties will use the money for their sexual assault support services