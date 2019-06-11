Speech to Text for Veterans Arrive back in Huntsville

new information, veterans are now back home in the tennessee valley after going on an honor flight to normandy for the 75th anniversary of d-day. waay 31 was at the airport to welcome the veterans. this morning...we hear from the heroes themselves. waay 31's casey albritton is live with how the trip went. greg....alyssa... i'm here at the huntsville airport where it was an emotional night for families and friends of the veterans. the community came together to welcome them home... and the vets say it was a trip of a lifetime. the local world war two veterans left last week with forever young senior veterans... where they visited the beaches of normandy... where they once fought. at the airport one veteran told waay 31 that he expected the beach to look the same as it was 75 years ago... but he was surprised to see how much it had changed. several veterans were interviewed by a-b-c at the 75th anniversary of d-day. one of the veterans, harold mcmurran, talked to waay 31 last night.... and says that he brought home some sand from the beach... and it helps him remember everything. mcmurran says the trip brought him closure. "i put a lot of things to rest that i had in my mind...but i didn't want to dwell on any of it...but it helped people who waited for the veterans at the airport last night wore red, white, and blue to honor them. mcmurran told us the best part of his trip...was coming back home. live in hsv, casey albritton, waay