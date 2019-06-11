Clear
U.S. Resident Freed from Iran

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 7:47 AM
Updated: Jun 11, 2019 7:47 AM
Posted By: Matt Greene

i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --within the past 15 minutes --lebanses officials --u.s. permanent resident --imprisoned for 4 years in iran --has now been freed --nizar zakka --an internet freedom advocate --arrested back in 2015 --accused him of being an american spy --his release comes as tensions --between iran and the u.s. remain high --after president donald trump withdrew america --from tehran's nuclear deal with world
