Speech to Text for Huntsville Public Transportation Announcement

happening today. you can expect to hear about some more changes coming to huntsville's public transportation system. waay 31's casey albritton is live with details on the changes we know about right now. casey? greg...alyssa... today officials will be holding a conference to announce possible new information... but right now we know bus riders will start seeing some new bus routes, extended rider hours and saturday service very soon. the department of parking and public transportation will be discussing changes to the city's shuttle and handi-ride service. officials say improvements include streamlined routes, extended weekday hours, and saturday service. these are all part of a five- year public transit improvement plan. mayor tommy battle, parking and public transportation director tommy brown... and huntsville city planners will be at the conference... manager of urban and long range planning, dennis madsen, will also be speaking at the event. the conference will be held this afternoon at three. live in hsv,