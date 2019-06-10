Speech to Text for Controversial development approved by city council

minutes -- we'll check in with the welcome party ... new information at ten... the madison city council approved a plan to build 399 town homes in madison over the next 8 to 10 years... this controversial development will go here, on 105 acres just west of kyser boulevard... some say local schools won't be able to handle the added students... thanks for joining us tonight. i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. waay 31's kody fisher was at the city council meeting... he talked to the developer... and people who are upset with this vote... robert kendall was the vocal leader of roughly a dozen people at the city council meeting who did not want this development... they are not happy with the decision to approve it... robert kendall/against townhome development "i'm still very concerned about the schools. i know that our school population is at a strain." a spokesman for the development company... breland companies... told waay 31 the development will have a low impact on the district... because they will market the townhomes to elderly people and young people without kids... but if a family does look to buy a townhome... joey ceci/breland companies spokesman "a customer that's looking for that kind of a home we're going to steer them towards a product that's probably going to work better for them." which means they'll try to sell them a house not in the development... the madison city council president told waay 31 the city is trying to look at all the positives... steve smith/madison city council president "the agreement from the cities viewpoint is it brings a lot of value to our community. they're making road improvements, they're making greenway and trail improvements, they're making connectivity within our city capable." kendall does appreciate those positives... but is more concerned with the possible negatives... robert kendall/against townhome development "we still have some objections, but again the primary concern is the immediate impact on the schools." his focus now shifts to the 12 mill property tax increase vote coming in september... that would fund building new schools... robert kendall/against townhome development "if that doesn't pass we're really hurting, so all of this is even going to amplify in magnitude our issues." this townhome project will be phased in over 8-10 years... with 50 townhomes a year... breland companies expects people to move in sometime in 2021... reporting in madison... kody fisher... waay 31 news... the city council changed the development agreement tonight before voting... originally the city would have paid breland companies 190 thousand dollars to build part of a road... but now... breland companies will