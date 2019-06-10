Speech to Text for Gun Pulled At Rally Case Far From Over

again tomorrow at six. new at six... today - the man accused of bringing a gun to an immigration rally nearly a year ago was back in court. shane sealy gave our camera two thumbs up as he headed into court. he's facing a charge for possessing of a firearm at a demonstration. huntsville police originally arrested sealy at the rally last june for menacing and reckless endangerment. those charges were later dropped. the new charge was filed last month. waay 31's sydney martin is at the huntsville public safety complex tonight after learning the case is far from over. ava caldwell, event emcee, " "sealy has shown zero remorse over the last year. he's smirked as you could see in court today. there is no reason for us to believe a diversion program would do anything for a person who a year later doesn't understand the magnitude of his actions and that he could have killed somebody that day." ava caldwell told me she was emceeing the alabama coalition for immigrant justice rally at big spring park last june when shane sealy showed up with a gun. ava caldwell, event emcee, "i started screaming gun gun as did many other people. there were parents who threw there body on top of kids. people who dove behind things." in the last year, sealy's was found guilty of two other misdemeanor charges related to this incident, but the city dismissed those charges after sealy appealed the guilty verdict he received. in may, the city brought a new charge of possession of a firearm at a demonstration against him. sealy's attorney told us his client was expecting to get placed in a diversion program. joshua graff, sealy's attorney, "my experience here in the court. this type of incident would have been and should have been a diversion program to allow him to do that program and move forward that way." but on monday, the city attorney did not agree to diversion, so the judge said it was off the table for sealy. caldwell said her group will keep showing up to court, until the case is over. ava caldwell, event emcee, "we are not going to give up. we are not going to go away. he can appeal again. we will be there again." shane sealy's attorney has 14 days to file an appeal and if shane sealy's attorney has 14 days to file an appeal and if that happens everything that happened today, will be thrown out as his case will be sent to the circuit court. his attorney tells me they plan to do just that...and expect his case to not go to trial for months. ... today - the city judge in the case sentenced sealy to 90 days in jail where he would have to serve 30 of those along with 18 months probation and he has to take anger management classes. he was also fined 500 dollars. however, once an appeal is filed the judge's sentence will be thrown out. waay