Speech to Text for Vote On New Town Home Project Expected Tonight

happening now. the madison city council is preparing to vote on a controversial housing development that would bring 250-300 new townhomes to madison.. the homes would go on 105 acres just west of kyser boulevard in madison. however, many people in the community say they do not want this project to happen... waay 31's kody fisher is live in madison... he found out why people are upset... ... the city council meeting just got started within the last five minutes... some people who live next to where this project will be don't want it to happen for several reasons... this is what the land looks like right now... people in this area tell me they're worried 250-300 townhomes will bring a lot of children into the madison city school system... the district has told waay 31 they are dealing with overcrowding problems... which is why they have pushed for a property tax increase to build new schools... voters will be going to the polls in september to decide to approve a proposed property tax increase... the developer... breland homes tells me this development would not impact the district... predicting that 95 percent of the people who buy them will be elderly people... or millennials without kids... the madison city council has delayed voting on this development agreement several times... right now... i'm going to head inside to find out what they decide.. reporting live in madison... kody fisher... waay 31 news...