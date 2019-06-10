Speech to Text for Auburn Baseball Headed To College World Series

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

utilities. new at five-- a great day for auburn fans! for the first time in 22 years-- the auburn tigers baseball team is headed to the college world series! sports anchor lauren cavasinni is live in studio with a break down of today's high-scoring game for the tigers. dan, auburn's super regional run from last year has haunted this ball club all season, but today the tigers put that behind them as auburn takes down north carolina 14-7. the tigers struggled in their first two games against the tarheels to score early, but something switched today and their bats were on fire in the top of the first inning scoring 13 runs, yes 13. russellville native judd ward hit a three run home run in that inning and went three for five today rightfully giving him the player of the game title. two other north alabama natives also helped secure the win over carolina: decatur alum tanner burns got the start on the mound today, going two innings, striking out three before heading back in the dugout to rest up his shoulder. then to make sure to secure the w - russellville grad cody greenhill steps in and the tigers dogpile in boshamer stadium as they take down north carolina. auburn heads to omaha now to face s-e-c foe mississippi state in game one of the college