Speech to Text for Investigation Into Stolen Historical Markers

it. scottie? three of thirty-one historical markers here in limestone county are now gone. because of their disappearance and the amount of money its costing the county, new markers will not be put up for a while. linda nelson, lives in limestone co. "i was outraged because we work so hard to raise the money for these markers, to educate local people about our history. it's infuriating that people do not respect our history." linda nelson is the president of the limestone county historical society, so when she heard someone was stealing historical markers, she was angry. not to mention, nelson was personally affected by the theft of one of the markers, as it was on her family's property. linda nelson, lives in limestone co. "right at the entrance to our farm, we found a lot of syringes. so, it's possible it could be drug addicts who are trying to sell them to get a little bit of money for their next fix." that marker was the sims settlement marker on easter ferry road. it, along with the gourdsville/gilb ertsboro marker on gardner hollow road were stolen back in april. a third marker, at the gamble house on huntsville brownsferry road in tanner, was stolen last week. richard martin, lives in limestone co. "they're stealing history, daggumit! it's just awful!" chairman of the county's historical markers, richard martin, says the 90-pound markers cost about twenty- seven hundred dollars each. because they are so heavy, officials believe more than one person is involved. richard martin, lives in limestone co. "we think that they're cutting them up and melting them down. it would take a lot of energy to melt those down. it's cast aluminum." martin says the criminals would only get about twenty to thirty dollars for that. and now, the historical society is offering a one thousand dollar reward for any information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for taking the markers. linda nelson, lives in limestone co. "it's going to hurt us, but we've got to stop the stealing of the markers. a thousand dollars will not be easy to recoup, but it will be worth it if we can catch the people who are doing this." the historical society is actively working to protect current markers, so this doesn't happen again. if you have any information about the stolen markers, you're encouraged to call the limestone county sheriff's office at the number on the bottom of your screen. reporting live in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news