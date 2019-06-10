Speech to Text for Man wanted after Limestone County storm shelter vandalism

a man is wanted in limestone county after living in and vandalizing a community storm shelter. that shelter is on bethel road, near wooley springs baptist church. waay 31's scottie kay has community reaction to the bizarre news. the storm shelter's door is now locked after a man was found living inside. i spoke with folks who live nearby and they told me they're not sure locking the door is the best answer. pkg: jason strong, lives in limestone co. "that's crazy! in my opinion, that's just crazy." that was jason strong's reaction when he learned a man was found living in a storm shelter not far from his home. he says, if we had gotten severe weather, and people needed to go to the shelter, it could've been really bad. jason strong, lives in limestone co. "it's sad that someone had to live in storm shelter, but it's also sad to think of locking it, where other community members could not get in the shelter if we had a storm come through." and he's not the only one who thinks locking the door is a bad idea, saying it could affect others in emergency situations. james hulsey, lives in limestone co. "you never want to lock it because that's a safety concern for anybody that's trying to get into it during severe weather. when a tornado touches down, you have less than ten minutes." this shelter is one of only a few across the county that remain unlocked. it's monitored by a neighboring church. the pastor of that church is who found the man inside. that man is accused of vandalizing the shelter by splattering paint and leaving marks on the walls, among other things. he is now facing criminal mischief charges. strong believes this incident could've been prevented if the man had just asked for help. jason strong, lives in limestone co. "if anything, go to the church and talk to the pastor. see if there's some other kind of outreach that the gentleman or person staying in the shelter could get some other help." now, jason strong and james hulsey are thinking of ways to keep something like this from happening againlike security cameras. james hulsey, lives in limestone co. "there should be somebody there to ensure that the shelter is maintained." jason strong, lives in limestone co. "i think having people look after it a little bit closer. pay a little more attention to what's going on in your own community." reporting in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news the limestone county sheriff's office tells waay 31 they have an idea of who was living inside the shelter, but they haven't released the man's identity yet.