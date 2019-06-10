Speech to Text for Huntsville police officers honored for heroism after dangerous chase on Memorial Parkway

the huntsville police officers who helped stop a dangerous chase on the parkway were honored for their heroism. and today they shared their stories with waay 31. devron booker-- the man accused of shooting at them is charged with multiple crimes, including attempted murder of a police officer waay 31's sydney martin was there as they were honored by the sons of the american revolution. officer taylor davis, huntsville police"once he fired at me and he was going at the parkway. i saw there were a lot of cars going at the intersection." officer larry tomlin, huntsville police"only thing going through my mind at that point was to stop him from what he was doing." huntsville police officers told me they're still reliving what happened back in january along south memorial parkway. they attempted to stop devron booker who they believe was in a stolen car. he started shooting and then took off as soon as the officers tried to pull him over. officer taylor davis, huntsville police"the risk of potentially being harmed. you take that on when you become a police officer, but the average citizen is just going about there day." they followed him until he crashed in the median. that's when they say he fired at them again and they were forced to shoot back. now, all four say they're still relieved no one was hurt that day, and they were able to get him off the streets. officer christopher wellman, huntsville police, "i'm glad i wasn't shot. i'm glad the public came out unscathed. and i'm glad he was placed in jail." officer tomlin said that was the first time in his more than 20 years in law enforcement he's ever been forced to fire his gun at a suspect. officer larry tomlin, huntsville police"it motivates me to train more on my own time and my own dime. i do a lot of shooting on my own time. it motivates me to sharpen my own skills and to attend professional classes." syd, "devron booker, the man accused of shooting at the officers is out of jail on bond. his case has been sent to a madison county grand jury. in huntsville sm waay 31 news." after the incident, all the officers were reviewed by huntsville police's internal review board. they all returned to work shortly after being found to have acted within protocol during the shooting.