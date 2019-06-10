Speech to Text for Huntsville business suffering because of Church Street road closure

right now - part of clinton avenue in downtown huntsville is down to one lane in each direction because of resurfacing work. it's between washington street and california street. while the entire road isn't closed -- there is no on-street parking from 7am to 5pm. the work is expected to last about two weeks -- ending on june 24. meanwhile - a few miles north - the church street project is causing a real hardship for one restaurant owner who says she's scaling back hours to save her business. that widening project is happening right in front of "schnitzel ranch restaurant" on church street. the owner told waay 31's alexis scott ... she's struggling to make ends meet - and the city should be doing more to help. schnitzel ranch used to be open 6 days a week.... now it's closed for 3 days and only open with limited hours. the owner tells me it's all due to construction. renja schmitt, owner & founder of schnitzel ranch "when you open the business for 3 and a half days, you still have the whole month of rent to pay, you still have the same insurance expenses, you still have so many expenses they are just the same no matter how many days you are open," renja schmitt opened schnitzel ranch 11 years ago when she moved from germany to huntsville. she said the german guesthouse replica was doing great until may 28th. that's when work on the church street improvement shifted, and crews closed the bridge across pinhook creek for widening. schmitt told me she received a notice from the city stating what would be happening and then the rest was history. renja schmitt, owner & founder of schnitzel ranch "you have employees who are really sad and almost crying saying 'i don't know what's going to happen ms. renja, but they closed the street and the next day we were cut off," a city spokesperson told me they did not anticipate any businesses being affected by the closure. they have placed signs up to let people know where the construction is happening and where church street businesses are located. the city also left cleveland avenue open so people could drive toward church street. but schmitt says this is where her customers get frustrated. renja schmitt, owner & founder of schnitzel ranch "they are not really clear on where you have to turn, where you have to drive around, and it depends on what side you come." because of the road closure, schmitt told me she lost about 75 percent of her clientele and it forced her to have to make some hard decisions. renja schmitt, owner & founder of schnitzel ranch "now after a second week, we had to make the decision to cut down the over head and be open for only 3 and a half days and we had to let people go," schmitt told me she is not looking to close her restaurant any time soon, but hopes business will get better. the bridge will be closed for three months. reporting in huntsville, alexis scott waay-31 news. this construction is part of a larger plan which includes straightening pratt avenue and adding sidewalks. the entire project should be complete in fall of 2020.