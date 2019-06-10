Speech to Text for Nigel Shelby’s mother hires attorneys to investigate the Huntsville High teen’s suicide

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the mother of a teenager who killed himself in april has hired a civil rights attorney. nigel shelby's mother says she wants to know what huntsville city schools knew about her son before his suicide ... and if they failed to follow their policies. waay31's steven dilsizian is live outside the huntsville city school board with details on the announcement. camika shelby claims school employees told her son nigel being gay was a choice. she says they knew he was struggling with bullying but never told her. now, she wants a full investigation. shelby hired the same lawyers who represented trayvon martin's family. she hopes the tragedy of her son will have a lasting impact on the school system, the state, and nation. shelby accuses the huntsville city school system and faculty members of failing to take action when her son needed help and reported bullying. she also blames the school system for not creating an accepting and safe environment. shelby says she received a suicide note from her son's backpack, where nigel wrote about how he tried to be quote "normal", but kids called him names and he hopes the world isn't so cruel in the afterlife. shelby says prior to her son's death, she was in contact with a faculty member who would check on her son. but she says she didn't learn the extent of the situation, until after nigel died. she would always text me back saying he was fine, but the day after he passed away, is when she decided to tell me about these visits to her office, where he confided in her about being bullied shelby said since nigel's death, many children experiencing similar struggles have come to her. she wants to hold the school system accountable to make sure what happened to her son doesn't happen again. live in hsv -- sd -- waay31 news. huntsville city schools responded a short time ago to camika shelby's claims. the statement said in part: "huntsville city schools will work with ms. shelby and her attorneys to answer questions they may have and to correct any misunderstandin gs or misinformation, to the extent possible. the effect of nigel shelby's passing is still being felt by the school and district-wide." you can read the entire statement at waay tv dot com.