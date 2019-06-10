Speech to Text for Veterans coming home from Normandy

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

at 7:30 this morning. happening today - a group of local veterans are returning back home to huntsville- after visitng normandy for the 75th anniversary of d-day. the community is being asked to come out to the airport and welcome our veterans back home. waay 31's rodneya ross is live at huntsville international airport with what you need to know about the return home.. live greg...alyssa...four veterans from the tennessee valley left huntsville last week to take an honor flight to france to commemorate d-day...and today the vets will be arriving back home. vo the facebook group -- bearded warriors put out a request asking people to show up to the huntsville airport tonight to help welcome the four veterans back home. the veterans the vets were just four of 15 from across the country that went on the honor flight. on june 6th 19-44 -- thousands of allied troops from the united states, united kingdom, france, and canada -- landed in normandy laying the grounds to defeat germany in world war two. live the veterans will return to the huntsville international airport at 10-45 tonight. bearded warriors is asking everyone to wear red, white, and blue to show their support. reporting live in madison, rr, waay 31 news. we have meteorologist rob elvington